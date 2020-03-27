Watch: ‘Was infected with virus’, Javed Miandad reveals struggle during 1992 World Cup final

Former Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has revealed with a strange disease during their World Cup final against England in the reference to the novel coronavirus which has infected nearly 500,000 people across the globe.

He spoke about this on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of Pakistan's maiden ODI World cup win in 1992.

"When I look back at the video clippings of that final, I still can’t understand how we ended up winning that World Cup. When we were batting, we were losing wickets early, my only aim was to just stand there and not lose my wicket.

"I was in a lot of discomfort. I was down with a viral infection which affected my running. And if you remember correctly, I couldn’t even play my shots towards the end of the innings," Miandad said in his Youtube channel.

“I couldn’t understand what exactly my problem was. I was infected with some peculiar virus because of which I used to sweat a lot. I even consulted doctors but my condition towards the end of our innings in the final was such that I couldn’t play a shot, I was just standing there. At the other end, I had Imran (Khan). We forged a partnership and batted the full 50 overs to put up a respectable score,” Miandad said.