Sachin Tendulkar steps forward again, donates Rs 50 lakh to fight COVID-19

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh in a bid to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to spread like a wildfire. In India, at least 735 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 with 17 losing their lives. Tendulkar’s donation is the biggest among leading sportspersons as some of them have donated their salaries whereas others have contributed with medical equipment to fight back against the deadly virus.

"Sachin Tendulkar decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds," a source privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken away more than 24,000 lives globally with almost every country being locked down to the curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tendulkar has been one of the sportspersons to be really active on social media to spread awareness among his fans and followers about the seriousness of the COVID-19. While Tendulkar has regularly posted updates on how to tackle the deadly virus, the Master Blaster has posted several videos urging everyone to follow the advisory by the Indian government and Health Ministry.

The former Indian captain has been associated with a lot of charity worked and has stepped up several times to help the needy.

Other notable cricketers – Irfan and Yusuf Pathan – donated 4,000 face masks to Baroda police and health department whereas Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh through a Pune based NGO.