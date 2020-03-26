MS Dhoni donates to help 100 poor families in Pune during COVID-19 pandemic

Former India captain and veteran wicket-keeper, in a humanitarian gesture, has donated a sum of Rs 1 lakh on a crowdfunding website Ketto, to the Mukul Madhav Foundation in Pune which will support 100 families for 14 days as India continues to remain in lockdown to fight back against the deadly COVID-19.

Pune is one of the worst-hit cities by the COVID-19 in India with over 30 positive cases reported and hundreds of people in quarantine. Dhoni’s donation will be used to provide relief kits in Pune tot the daily wage workers who continue to suffer the most from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The relief kit consists of basic essential items such as soap, rice, flour, oil, grains, pulses, biscuits, tea, sugar, spices, etc. Following Dhoni’s kind gesture, many people started noticing and chipped in with a donation to raise as much as Rs 11.5 lakh for the campaign.

Dhoni is not the only cricketer who has come forward during this crisis. Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan also donated over 4,000 masks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Furthermore, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly donated rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the underprivileged.

The crowdfunding giant has already raised Rs 1.37 crores for its various campaigns to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was scheduled to make his return to the cricket field in the IPL 2020 since last playing in the ICC World Cup 2019. Dhoni has been on a self-imposed sabbatical and his return was massively anticipated by the lovers of the gentlemen’s game. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic taking the entire world under its dreaded wings, the fate of IPL 2020 and Dhoni’s return hangs in balance.

