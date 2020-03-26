ICC umpire Aleem Dar's restaurant to offer free food to unemployed amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan’s international umpire Aleem Dar has offered free food at his restaurant in Lahore in a bid to offer a bit of relief during COVID-19 pandemic. Dar has offered free food for those who are unemployed at his restaurant named Dar’s Delighto.

Dar, who has umpired in 386 international matches, the most by any umpire, said that with coronavirus spreading all over the world, people need to co-operate as without it the deadly COVID-19 can’t be defeated while urging everyone to follow the advisory by the government.

Dar further said that people who are jobless can come to his restaurant on Pia Road in Lahore without any cost.

"Coronavirus has spread all over the world, and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well," said the former first-class cricketer. "The provincial governments and the central government has issued measures for you to follow for your safety."

"However, without our support, our government cannot control this. I request all people to follow the instructions as directed by the government.

"During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar’s Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who are jobless especially can come there and eat food for free," Dar said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s tally of positive cases for COVID-19 rose to 1,022, with at least eight deaths, as per Pakistan’s Health Ministry. Pakistan government has already shut down Sindh province, which includes Karachi.

