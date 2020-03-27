IPL can wait till situation gets normal, says Rohit Sharma as India continues to battle accelerated COVID-19

India's prolific opening batsmen Rohit Sharma has said that the Indian Premier League can wait 'till life gets normal'.

The Mumbai Indian skipper had an Instagram live video chat with Yuzvendra Chahal where he said that the situation has to get normal before the league can begin.

The Indian Premier League was postponed from March 29 to April 15 due to the novel coronavirus spread in the country, but it looks like the league could be further postponed or even get scrapped if the situation gets out of hands.

"Everyone wants to know about IPL. As cricketers, we all want to play. But we should see the situation. I don't decide about the IPL, but we should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first, and for that, all of us have to be disciplined," Rohit said after Chahal asked him about the IPL.

"I haven't seen Bombay like this before," Rohit showed the deserted streets of Mumbai.

"As cricketers, we don't get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there. This is a time to spend with them and loads of it," he added.

Rohit Sharma was set to make his comeback in this edition's IPL after resting in South Africa and New Zealand's half of the series.

Mumbai Indians has won the most number of IPL trophies. They have lifted the coveted trophy four times.

India currently has over 700 cases of the novel coronavirus, whereas the pandemic has killed 17 people across the nation.