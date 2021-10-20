Watch: Virat Kohli instructs bowler to remove RCB teammate during India vs Australia warm-up clash in T20 WC

With a standout performance, the Virat Kohli-led Team India registered a convincing nine-wicket win over Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup warm-up match at the ICC Academy Ground on Wednesday (October 20). For India, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were the star performers.

Apart from some top-notch performances, an incident, in particular, has grabbed attention when Kohli was spotted instructing the bowler before Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Glenn Maxwell's fall of the wicket.

ALSO READ | T20 WC: Dale Steyn shares his India XI for Pakistan clash, names gamechanger for Virat Kohli & Co.

During the 12 over, the in-form Maxwell welcomed spinner Rahul Chahar with a stunning boundary with a reverse sweep. After that, Kohli was seen having a chat with Chahar, who then bowled three consecutive dot balls and finally sent RCB star back to the pavilion.

It was a crucial wicket from India's perspective as Maxwell, who scored 37 runs and made a 61-run partnership with Steve Smith, was looking dangerous at that moment.

Watch how Virat instructed Rahul:

During the match, chasing 153, India got off to a steady start as openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma put together 42 runs inside the first six overs. Rahul and Rohit Sharma put together 42 runs inside the first six overs. Both batters stitched together an opening stand of 68 runs and it finally ended in the 10th over as Ashton Agar had Rahul (39) caught at the hands of David Warner.

Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav ensured that India does not suffer from more hiccups, and with the side 26-run away from the target, Rohit decided to retire hurt after playing a knock of 60. In the end, India registered a comfortable victory with Suryakumar (38) and Hardik Pandya (14) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

ALSO READ | T20 WC: Fan asks Shaheen Afridi for Indo-Pak match tickets, pacer responds in hilarious manner - Watch

Opting to bat first, Australia got off to the worst start possible as David Warner (1), Aaron Finch (8) and Mitchell Marsh (0) lost their wickets cheaply. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Warner and Marsh while Ravindra Jadeja sent Finch back to the pavilion, reducing Australia to 11/3 in the fourth over.

India had also beaten England in their earlier practice game and the Men in Blue will begin their campaign in a heavyweight clash against Pakistan on October 24.