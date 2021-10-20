T20 WC: Fan asks Shaheen Afridi for Indo-Pak match tickets, pacer responds in hilarious manner - Watch

The T20 World Cup 2021 has commenced with the qualifiers and the warm-up encounters being held simultaneously. While India are finalising their team combination in the practice games, all eyes are on their tournament-opener in the main draw of the showpiece event, versus Pakistan, on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Both India and Pakistan will play their first game in the ICC event against each other as the stage is set for a blockbuster face-off. For the unversed, the arch-rivals meet each other only during ICC or multi-nation tournaments and not in bilateral series, due to the political tension between the two neighbouring countries.

Hence, whenever India-Pakistan meet in World Cups, it becomes a grand encounter as many cricket lovers remain glued to the television sets whereas a plethora of the gentlemen's game's lovers turn up inthe stadium. Ahead of the Indo-Pak tie, a fan asked Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi for the upcoming match's tickets (by asking him to check his pockets). To this, Afridi responded in a hilarious manner. Here's how it all panned out:

When a fan asked Shaheen “ India Pakistan match ki tickets han ap k pass” Shaheen checking his pocket

India lead Pakistan 5-0 in the T20 WC history. They have never lost in any World Cup (ODIs and T20Is) versus the Men in Green. However, Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue won't take Babar Azam & Co. lightly as they remain one of the top three sides in ICC T20I rankings.

India and Pakistan are placed in Pool B along with New Zealand and Afghanistan whereas Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies find themselves in Pool A. Two teams, each, will join both the groups from the qualifiers.