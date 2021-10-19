T20 WC: Shahid Afridi issues stern warning, says 'Pakistan can surprise anyone, rule them out at own peril'

There's never a dull moment in Pakistan cricket. There's always something happening at all times, which catches the attention of cricket lovers all across the world. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan lost out on a chance to host New Zealand and England (i.e. the Three Lions' men's and women's teams) as the Kiwis abandoned their tour of Pakistan at the last moment, citing security concerns, whereas England followed suit.

Thus, it led to a huge disappointment for the Pakistan cricket lovers and the PCB. The New Zealand team's abandonment and England's withdrawal to tour Pakistan came at a time when the Asian side had started hosting international games at regular intervals in their own country. In 2009, Pakistan had faced a huge crisis when the Lahore terror attack, on Sri Lankan cricket team, led to them not being able to host international games for six years.

While the situation eased out reasonably, the NZ-England teams' withdrawals have again put Pakistan on the back foot. Nonetheless, the Babar Azam-led Men in Green will enter the T20 World Cup with an aim to vent out their frustration in the ICC event and return home with the title, replicating the Younis Khan-led side when they won the T20 WC following the terror attack, at Lahore, which resulted in Pakistan cricket's humiliation.

Ahead of Pakistan's T20 WC opener, versus India on October 24 at Dubai, former all-rounder and skipper Shahid Afridi has made a bold claim on Babar & Co.

"We had that issue of the Sri Lanka attacks on our minds," Afridi told AFP. "The whole nation was disappointed and frustrated so that win was very much needed. He added, "The win gave the whole nation happiness and some unforgettable moments. This is Pakistan cricket for you, never ever a dull day. Pakistan can surprise any team in the world. Rule them out at your peril."

For the unversed, Pakistan are placed in Pool B with India, New Zealand and Afghanistan whereas they will also be joined by two other teams from the qualifiers. The Men in Green will like to win their first-ever World Cup game versus arch-rivals India, settle scores with New Zealand for their recent withdrawal to tour Pakistan in a bid to march ahead in the semi-finals and return with their second title in the T20 WC.