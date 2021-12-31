Watch: Virat Kohli dances with resort staff as India cap off 2021 with historic Centurion Test win

Virat Kohli-led India won the Centurion Test versus South Africa by 113 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series in the African nation on Thursday (December 30). Team India also ended their calendar year on an emphatic note with their maiden Test win at Centurion, where the Proteas hadn't lost since 2014.

Talking about the series opener at SuperSpork Park, Centurion, India won the toss and rode on opener KL Rahul's 123 to post 327 all-out. In reply, South Africa folded for 197 as Mohammed Shami returned with a five-fer. While India collapsed for 174, they managed to setup a competitive 305-run target for the hosts. On Day 5, Dean Elgar-led SA resumed at 94-4 and were soon folded for 191; losing the clash by 113 runs.

Thus, this became India's fourth Test victory on South African soil and the first at Centurion. As India are now on the cusp of winning their maiden Test series in the rainbow nation, the Team India players were in celebratory mode after the win. Hence, Captain Kohli shook a leg with the resort staff on Indian players' return to the hotel post the historic win. Here's the video shared on BCCI's official Twitter handle:

Cannot ask for a better end to 2021! 👏 👏@28anand captures the essence and vibes in Centurion post #TeamIndia's historic Test win at SuperSport Park. 👌 👌 #SAvIND



Watch the full video 🎥 🔽https://t.co/49IFMY2Lxl pic.twitter.com/PnIaswqsH7 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2021 ×

After the victory, the 33-year-old Kohli lauded the team effort and was all praise for the seamers. He told at the post-match presentation, "Got off to the perfect start. Have to understand one day was washed out - shows how well we played. It's always a difficult place to play against SA (Centurion). The discipline that the batters showed. Winning the toss, batting first overseas is a tough challenge. Credit to Mayank and KL the way they set it up. We knew we were in pole position with anything over 300-320. Knew the bowlers will do the job. Spoke about it in the change room - the fact he didn't bowl much in the first innings, it allowed SA to get around 40 more runs (Bumrah). Just the way these guys bowl together has been a hallmark of our team getting a result in difficult situations. Absolutely world class talent (Shami). For me he's in the best three seamers in the world at the moment. His strong wrist, his seam position and his ability to hit a length consistently. Got so much confidence out of Johannesburg last time. It's a ground we love playing at."

The second and penultimate Test starts on January 3 at The Wanderers, Johannesburg.