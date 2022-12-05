WATCH: Ugly scenes! Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali loses cool after being mocked by fans during local match

Pakistan and England were involved in a riveting first Test, in Rawalpindi, which concluded on Day 5, on Monday (December 05), with Ben Stokes-led English side winning by 74 runs in defence of 343. While Babar Azam & Co. had locked horns with England at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Hasan Ali made heads turn during a local cricket match. He made the headlines for losing his cool and almost coming to blows with the crowd who kept on mocking and teasing him.

As per reports in the Pakistan media, Hasan was involved in a local match in ArifWala, a city in the Pakpattan district in the Punjab province, on Sunday (December 04) when local fans kept reminding him of his dropped catch in Pakistan's 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final loss at the hands of eventual winners Australia in Dubai. Back then, the 28-year-old was slammed on social media platforms. It seems some fans have still not moved on from the clash and once again taunted the speedster.

After having enough of it all, Hasan lost his composure and engaged in a physical altercation before being dragged back by many present at the venue. Here's the clip which will surely send shockwaves:

You gotta feel for Hasan Ali. He is out of the team but never gave any toxic statement always kept supporting the team. Once a No 1 ODI bowler and now he is facing such things in a random club game. pic.twitter.com/L2OLjVPRQd — zayn (@ZaynMahmood5) December 4, 2022

Once the No. 1 ODI bowler, Hasan was part of Pakistan's Asia Cup 2022 campaign but didn't make it to the T20 World Cup squad, where the Men in Green lost the final to England. He is not even part of the ongoing Test series between hosts Pakistan and England. Despite his recent struggles, fans should not forget that he was one of Pakistan's top performers in their last ICC triumph during the 2017 Champions Trophy in England and Wales.