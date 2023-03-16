ugc_banner

WATCH: UGLY SCENES! Eintracht Frankfurt fans throw chairs at police in Naples ahead of UCL tie

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

After the ugly scenes, Frankfurt director Philipp Reschke said in a statement, "About 150 Napoli fans came and attacked ours (at Piazza del Gesu). Then it was set in motion. It ended in a relatively long confrontation with a lot of pyrotechnics. It seemed a bit like that was where the groups that were looking for each other found each other. We saw a burning police vehicle. The police themselves could not say who had started it."

On Wednesday (March 15), violent clashes erupted between police and Eintracht Frankfurt fans after the Italian authorities announced the ban of German supporters from the stadium due to security concerns. It is to be noted that violent scenes had taken place between fans in the first leg as well. However, the story remained the same this time around as well following the announcement of the ban of the German fans.

It led to the Frankfurt fans taking on the police in Naples with the supporters throwing objects towards riot police and setting fire to a police car. Here's the shocking video of the horrific incident:

It is to be noted that around 400 ticketless Eintracht Frankfurt supporters reached Naples on Tuesday (March 14) via train, from Salerno, and arrived at a hotel next to the one where their team was placed. This isn't the first time such an incident took place as the situation went out of hands during the first leg as well. Back then, fans of both teams squared off against each other, in Frankfurt, with police having labelled that game as high risk.

After winning the first leg 2-0, Napoli defeated Frankfurt 3-0 in the second leg with Victor Osimhen striking twice and one goal from Piotr Zielinski.

