Watch: 'The need of the hour is to..' - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma urge people to act together against COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has continued to disrupt daily life worldwide with at least 195 positive COVID-19 cases already reported in India. While the entire world continues to fight back against the deadly virus, the sporting calendar has been left hanging by a thin thread. All the major tournaments and sporting events have been either postponed or cancelled with athletes continuing to maintain social distancing as per health advisories.

The skipper of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli along with his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma took to social media platform Twitter to post an awareness video surrounding the novel coronavirus. In the video, both Kohli and Anushka urged everyone to stay safe by practicing self-isolation during this dire situation. Anushka went on to add that the only way we can curb the deadly virus is by ‘acting together’.

"We all know we are going through a very difficult time," Kohli said. "And the only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus is by acting together," urged Anushka.

Kohli further said, "We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else's one." Whereas Anushka followed by saying, "...you should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus."

"Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation," said Kohli while Anushka concluded the video with," stay at home and stay healthy."

Anushka’s caption read: Stay Home. “Stay Safe. Stay Healthy.” Whereas Kohli tweeted: The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

The entire sporting fraternity has been urging citizens to follow the Health Ministry’s advisory. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal to name a few, have already taken to Twitter at least a couple of times to aware the citizen of the country to maintain social-distancing and self-isolation to fight back against the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended until April 15 with another meeting between the BCCI and franchise owners expected to take place in the first week of April to discuss the proposition of how to proceed with the cash-rich tournament.