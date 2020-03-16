WATCH: 'Stay safe everyone' - Rohit Sharma posts heartfelt message as coronavirus wreaks havoc

With the novel coronavirus spreading like a wildfire, the entire sporting world has come to a halt. In India, at least 110 person have been tested positive for the COVID-19 with new cases surfacing with each passing day. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not only decided to suspend the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 until April 15 while suspending the entire domestic season until further notice.

Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on Monday took to social media platform Twitter to post a heartfelt message for all those infected by the novel coronavirus while also providing precautionary measures for all his fans. Rohit posted a video on Twitter as he captioned it: "Stay safe everyone."

Rohit, in the video, said that only unity can help everyone defeat the novel coronavirus while adding everyone has to be smart in knowing their surroundings. The 'Hitman' further said that if anyone gets any sort of symptoms related to the COVID-19, then he/she should inform the nearest medical authorities on an immediate basis. Rohit concluded by thanking the doctors who have put their lives at risk to battle out the novel coronavirus.

"Hello everyone, Rohit Sharma here. I just wanted to talk about a few things. The last few weeks have been tough times for all of us and the world has come to a standstill which is very very sad to see and the only way we can comeback to normal is by all of us coming together. How we can do this? We can do this by being a little smart, little proactive, knowing our surroundings and when you get any symptoms, inform your nearest medical authorities because we all want kids to go to schools, we all want to go to the malls, we all want to watch movies in the theatres," Rohit said in the video.

"I appreciate the efforts by the doctors, who have put their lives at risk while taking care of the people who have tested positive. Last but not the least, my heart goes out to those who have lost their lives and their families. Take care and be safe," he added.

With all cricketing action suspended due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Rohit is likely to be seen in action when IPL 2020 action resumes after April 15. Rohit will be seen captaining Mumbai Indians and the four-time IPL winners will be looking to defend their title.