WATCH: Sreesanth SLAMS 'Mr. Fighter' Gambhir after heated face-off in LLC Eliminator, makes serious claims

Former India teammates Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth got involved in a heated exchange during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Eliminator between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Wednesday (Dec 6). The incident took place during the second over of the match when Gambhir smacked the pacer for a six and a four. After the next ball was hit to the fielder for no run, tempers flared between the duo.

After the match, Sreesanth shared a video which has gone viral on social media where he dwelled into the whole face-off and levied some serious allegations on Gambhir. It is to be noted that Sreesanth did not reveal the exact details of the 'rude' things Gambhir said, however, promises to reveal them soon. The former Indian speedster maintained that Gambhir's actions were uncalled for and without any provocation from his end.

Sreesanth said in a video posted on his Instagram handle, "Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr. Fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr. Gautam Gambhir." View this post on Instagram A post shared by SREE SANTH (@sreesanthnair36) × 'My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much'

Sreesanth further mentioned, "I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straightaway. What Mr. Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said."

The former quickie also highlighted how Gambhir never appreciates Virat Kohli on-air and revealed, "What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. " He added, "And the way he said things… I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse. He just kept on saying words which he always does."

Here is the video of Sreesanth-Gambhir's face-off: Some heated conversation between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth in the LLC. pic.twitter.com/1MZFHA1MFz — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 7, 2023 × It will be interesting to see how Gambhir responds to Sreesanth's allegations. He has had a history of being involved in several on-field fights with Shane Watson, Virat Kohli, etc. whereas often many have felt he has been insecure with MS Dhoni, his former India captain.