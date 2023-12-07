LIVE TV
CA apologises after racist term used in scorecard during Pakistan's warm-up Test vs PM's XI

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Photograph:(Others)

On Wednesday (Dec 6), Cricket Australia (CA) apologised after a racist term was used in scorecard during Pakistan's warm-up Test versus the Prime Minister's XI.

Cricket Australia (CA) issued an apology after a racist term was displayed on the scoreboard during Day 1 of Pakistan's four-day warm-up Test versus Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday (Dec 6). 

During the opening day, a ticker showed ‘P**I’ instead of PAK, and it immediately made heads turn. It is to be noted that ‘P**I’ is a derogatory term used against people of South Asian descent. Australian journalist Danny Saeed was quick to point out the same, which led to a swift change to the scorecard.

'This was obviously regrettable'

A clarifier on this from CA read: "The graphic was an automatic feed from a data provider which had not been used previously for a Pakistan game. This was obviously regrettable, and the error we corrected manually as soon as it came to light."

Also read: WI great Brian Lara calls Shubman Gill 'most talented batter in this generation', makes BOLD claim

Talking about the opening day's proceedings, Shan Masood-led Pakistan opted to bat first. While Jordan Buckingham was the pick of the bowlers for the PM's XI, with 5 for 81, Masood made a bright start to his Test captaincy tenure with a fine 298-ball 201. Babar Azam (40), Sarfaraz Ahmed (41) and Abdullah Shafique (38) were the other contributors as Pakistan declared at 391 for 9. On Day Two, on Friday (Dec 7), the PM's XI have started off on a positive note being well-placed at 100-1 at the time of publishing this report.

After the conclusion of the four-day warm-up Test, Pakistan will face Pat Cummins-led Australia in the three-match series opener at Perth Stadium, Perth on Dec 14. 

