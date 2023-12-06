WI great Brian Lara calls Shubman Gill 'most talented batter in this generation', makes BOLD claim

West Indies legendary batter Brian Lara has lauded Indian opener Shubman Gill. Lara feels Gill has it in him to break a plethora of records and labelled him the 'most talented batter of this generation'. In addition, Lara made a big claim that the right-hander will win many ICC tournaments for Team India going forward.

At present, Gill is on cloud nine as he has had a memorable run in 2023. He has been in top form across formats, especially in ODIs. He became the No. 1 ranked batter in ODIs recently and has slammed a ton in all formats as well as in the IPL, while playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT), in this calendar year. Last month, Gill was named the Gujarat captain after Hardik Pandya rejoined the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Speaking to Anandabazar Patrika, Lara claimed that Gill could break his record for the highest individual score in Test cricket (400).

'In Test cricket, he can surely go past 400'

Lara stated, "Shubman Gill can break both my records. Gill is the most talented batter in this new generation. He will rule cricket in the coming years. I believe he will go on to break many big records. He (Gill) can do it (break my records). If Gill plays County cricket then he can break my 501*. In Test cricket, he can surely go past 400."

“Shubman will score big, mark my words. Gill didn't score a century (in the World Cup) but look at the knocks he has already played. He has centuries in all formats, has smashed a double hundred in ODIs and has also played many match-winnings in the IPL. I'm sure he will win many ICC tournaments in the future,” the legendary cricketer added.

Gill has 966 runs in 18 Tests, at an average of 32.20, with two centuries. In ODIs, he has 2,271 runs in 44 matches, averaging 61.38 with a strike rate of 103.46. In T20Is, the 25-year-old has scored 304 runs in 11 games, at an average of 30.40 while striking at 146.86.