India's star player doubtful for SA tour, to join national team after father's health improves

India pacer Deepak Chahar's participation in the upcoming South Africa tour is under dark clouds. Chahar has been named in India's ODI and T20I squads but will join the national team only after his father's health improves. Chahar marked a return to the T20I setup for the first time since October 2022 during India's five-match T20Is versus Australia, at home, which they won 4-1.

Chahar joined the Indian squad after Mukesh Kumar left for his wedding ahead of the third T20I. He didn't play the third and fourth game but was expected to be part of the playing XI for the final encounter, in Bengaluru on Sunday (Dec 3). However, Surya informed at the toss that Chahar had to return home due to medical emergency. Later, it was reported that his father had been taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Chahar revealed, "We got him to the hospital on time. Else, it could have been dangerous. His condition is better at the moment. People were asking, why I didn't play the final T20I against Australia. For me, my father is very important. He made me the player I am. I cannot leave him in this condition and couldn't go anywhere.

"That's why I am staying with my father and once he is out of danger, I will start my journey to South Africa. I have talked to Rahul (Dravid) sir and the selectors."

On his expected return in the Indian team, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star player said, "It depends on my father's health. Right now, I can't leave him and go."

India's tour of SA kicks off on Sunday (Dec 10) with three T20Is, followed by equal number of ODIs and two Tests.

India squad for white-ball leg of SA tour

ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar

T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Deepak Chahar

India Test squad vs SA