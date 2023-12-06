'If you want to pick me for T20 WC 2024...: What Rohit told BCCI officials and selectors - Report

The BCCI top officials recently met India head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, in a marathon meeting held in New Delhi. The meeting was to review the ODI World Cup at home -- where India ended as runners-up, losing to Australia in the final. The squads for the all-format tour of South Africa were also announced. Further, the roadmap going ahead was discussed, with the main focus on the next ICC event; i.e. the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

Reportedly, a BCCI official present in the meeting narrated the entire conversation between Rohit and the others, as reported by Dainik Jagran. It is understood that Hitman asked for clarity regarding his T20I career. He asked the officials and selectors if they saw him playing in the forthcoming T20 WC in June.

"If you want to select me for the T20 World Cup then tell me now how to go about it," asked Rohit, according to the official, as reported by the Hindi daily.

It is to be noted that the likes of Rohit and Virat Kohli have not featured in India's T20I setup post the national side's 2022 T20 WC semi-final loss to eventual winners England, in Adelaide. Since then, the two have focused on the longer formats due to the WTC 2023 final, held in June, and the ODI WC at home. In Rohit's absence, Hardik Pandya led the T20I side before Suryakumar Yadav took over in the latter's absence due to injury, during the recently-concluded Australia series at home (which Men in Blue won 4-1).

Since Hardik was never announced as the T20I captain, doors were always open for Rohit. It is believed that the BCCI officials, Dravid and the selection committee unanimously agreed that Rohit is the right candidate to lead India in next year's T20 WC. He would have been in India's squad for the SA T20Is, starting on Dec 10, but Hitman requested a break from the entire white-ball leg, including the three ODIs. Hence, he will only feature in the two Tests in the African nation.