Eyes on Mohammed Shami’s troubling ankle as India set to leave for South Africa tour

Mohammed Shami’s participation in the Test series against Proteas remains under a dark cloud as he continues to recover from the troubling ankle injury. The ace India seamer, who rocked the 2023 World Cup with his unparalleled performance throughout, is monitored as Team India is ready to embark on a month-long all-format South Africa tour, starting on Sunday (Dec 10).

Alongside several top stars rested for the white-ball leg consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs, Shami’s exclusion was understandable since his workload needs to be managed.

With India scheduled to play two Tests against South Africa, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, the selectors named Shami in the squad, with his availability remaining subject to fitness. Shami is also listed to play in the three-day warm-up game before the first Test in Pretoria.

Even during the squad announcement on November 30, the board, in a statement related to Shami, said, "Mr. Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness.”

As per the latest reports, Shami is suffering from a niggle in his ankle that kept persisting throughout the marquee event despite him finishing the tournament as the highest wicket-taker.

Meanwhile, white-ball-leg bound Team India, alongside the coaching staff led by veteran Rahul Dravid, will leave for Durban via Dubai from Bengaluru in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I side, while KL Rahul is named captain of the three-match ODIs.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma will, however, return to lead the Men in Blue in the two Tests, with other superstars like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah returning to the side for the first time since the World Cup final.

