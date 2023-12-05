Virat Kohli will be India's X-factor during upcoming SA Test series, feels former pacer S Sreesanth

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth feels Virat Kohli will be India's X-factor during their forthcoming Test series versus South Africa. India will resume their campaign in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle when they face hosts South Africa in the series opener of the two Tests, on Dec 26. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will look to win their maiden red-ball series in South Africa. Sreesanth feels Kohli will be India's main player for India in the two Tests.

Speaking to the Firstpost, Sreesanth also stated that the 35-year-old Kohli -- who ended with most runs in ODI WC at home (765 runs -- most by any in a single edition) -- takes it up on himself to deliver excellence every time he plays. Hence, he will be India's X-factor versus the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas.

'Virat loves to keep proving, rather than to anybody but to himself'

Sreesanth said, "Virat Kohli. Virat loves to keep proving, himself rather than to anybody but to himself. I think he’s that cricketer who plays with that pride and he takes that pride in a very good way, not in an egoistic way. So pride for me, and for Virat also I’m sure it’s like personal responsibility in delivering excellence. So, I will go with Virat and KL Rahul."

It is to be noted that Kohli has 719 runs in 14 innings in South Africa, including two hundreds and three fifties, at an average of 51.35.

The former speedster also feels this is India's best chance to win their maiden Test series on South African soil. "I think this is the best opportunity. Since the time South Africa came back into the international scene, this time we do have a great opportunity and a great chance to win a series there which is like a dream come true," Sreesanth opined.

“I would love to see India winning the Test series. It will be like winning the World Cup because winning against South Africa in South Africa is not going to be easy but as the ad says, ‘Mazaa ayeega’ (it will be fun)," he further added.

India have been very competitive in their last two Test series in South Africa. However, they lost both the series by an identical margin (1-2 in 2018 and 2022/23). They will hope to turn it around under Rohit's captaincy.

The first Boxing Day Test will kick off on Dec 26 in Centurion, followed by the New Year's Test which commences on Jan 3 in Cape Town.

India Test squad for two Tests versus South Africa:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.