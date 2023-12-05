Former Indian opener predicts next Test captain after Rohit Sharma
Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels THIS player might become the next Test skipper, succeeding Rohit Sharma. Rohit will lead India in their next Test assignment, i.e. a two-match Test series in South Africa.
Former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has lavished huge praise on Rishabh Pant, who is still recovering from the injuries he sustained in a car crash in late 2022. Chopra feels Pant is a game-changer and a '24-carot gold' in Test cricket and can be the next captain in whites after Rohit Sharma decides to step aside. The former cricketer also nominated Shubman Gill's name. India's next Test assignment is a two-match Test series in South Africa
Aakash Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel, "I am talking about extremely long-term, it could be Shubman Gill. I am not talking about now, I am talking about the distant future. It could be Rishabh Pant. Rishabh Pant as a Test cricketer is 24-carat gold."
"So he could also be the one. He is a game-changer. So I will look towards one of these two once Rohit says he is done with Test cricket and that you can appoint someone else as the skipper," Chopra added.
Talking about Gill, the right-hander has been in sublime form across formats in 2023. In Tests, he has played 18 Tests and has 966 runs at an average of 32.20 including two hundreds and four fifties. He will lead the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024 after Hardik Pandya's switch to the Mumbai Indians (MI). Meanwhile, the 26-year-old has made a solid mark in the longest format, scoring 2,271 runs in 33 Tests an an average of 43.67 with five centuries and 11 half-centuries. Moreover, his wicketkeeping has also improved in the recent past. Talking about leadership experience, Pant has led India in five T20Is and is also the captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.