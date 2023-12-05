Former Indian opener predicts next Test captain after Rohit Sharma

Former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has lavished huge praise on Rishabh Pant, who is still recovering from the injuries he sustained in a car crash in late 2022. Chopra feels Pant is a game-changer and a '24-carot gold' in Test cricket and can be the next captain in whites after Rohit Sharma decides to step aside. The former cricketer also nominated Shubman Gill's name. India's next Test assignment is a two-match Test series in South Africa

Aakash Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel, "I am talking about extremely long-term, it could be Shubman Gill. I am not talking about now, I am talking about the distant future. It could be Rishabh Pant. Rishabh Pant as a Test cricketer is 24-carat gold."

"So he could also be the one. He is a game-changer. So I will look towards one of these two once Rohit says he is done with Test cricket and that you can appoint someone else as the skipper," Chopra added.