Watch: Shreyas Iyer loses cool at Venkatesh Iyer after latter denied a double to KKR skipper vs RR

Match 30 of IPL 2022 edition saw a high-scoring thriller between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match had everything for the cricket fans, with 427 runs being scored along with 15 wickets falling in the course of the game.

After KKR decided to bowl first, they were in for a leather hunt as Jos Buttler slammed his second ton of the season, third overall, to take RR to 217/5 in 20 overs, along with rapid knocks from skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. In reply, KKR were in the hunt with respective fifties from Aaron Finch and captain Shreyas Iyer before a lower-order collapse, triggered by Yuzvendra Chahal's hattrick (5 for 40), dismissed Kolkata for 210 all-out in 19.4 overs.

At the time Shreyas was in the middle, it seemed that he would take his side home. Just then, Venkatesh Iyer joined him at No. 6 to try and keep up with the required run-rate (just over 10 RPO). In the last ball of the 16th over, Venky smashed one off Trent Boult's bowling but the duo Shreyas-Venky managed only a single. Shreyas was keen for another run but was denied a double by Venky as the KKR captain lost his cool on the southpaw. Here's the video:

With Shreyas falling for 85, Kolkata lost the plot in the tall run-chase. From 178 for 4 in 16 overs, KKR slipped to 180 for 8 before being bundled out for 210 with two balls left in the contest. Eventually, the franchise lost by seven runs to lose their third game in a row.