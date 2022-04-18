Yuzvendra Chahal bags his maiden IPL hat-trick, takes 4 wickets in a single over against KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bagged his maiden hat-trick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday during his side's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chahal bowled a game-changing 17th over picking up as many as four wickets in it to turn the game in RR's favour.

KKR required only 40 runs from the final four overs with six wickets in hand and skipper Shreyas Iyer out in the middle with all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer when Chahal came to bowl the 17th over for RR during KKR's 218-run chase. He started the over with the wicket of Venkatesh, who was stumped by Sanju Samson after missing his shot completely.

Sheldon Jackson then arrived on the crease and started off with a dot ball before giving Iyer the strike with a single. The KKR skipper was looking in fabulous touch batting on 88 with the help of seven fours and four sixes. However, he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket and was dismissed lbw by Chahal on the 4th delivery of the over.

The in-form leg spinner then went on to complete his maiden IPL hat-trick by removing tail-ender Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins on successive deliveries. He picked up four wickets in the 17th over which was his last in the game to finish with excellent figures of 5/40 in his four overs. Chahal also bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL.

KKR were going strong in the run chase and were in touching distance of the winning mark when Chahal produced an exceptional 17th over to peg them back and spark a turnaround for his side. With the five-wicket haul, Chahal, who is the leading wicket-taker of the season so far extended his tally to 17 wickets from just six matches in IPL 2022.

With the help of Chahar's heroics, Rajasthan Royals managed to bundle out KKR on 210 in 19.4 overs and secured a thrilling win by 7 runs to bag their fourth victory this season and move to the second spot on the points table with eight points from six matches so far this season.