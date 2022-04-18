IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, confirm Delhi Capitals

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 in a second RTPCR test along with two support staff, causing fear and panic among rest of the Delhi Capitals squad here on Monday.

"Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been admitted to a hospital. The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition," the IPL franchise said in a release issued late in the evening.

It is still not clear if Delhi Capitals' next game against Punjab Kings in Pune on Wednesday will be called off or not as the entire squad was put in room isolation for the day. The other two who have tested positive are team doctor Abhijit Salvi and the team masseur.

The RTPCR reports of all other players have returned negative. A few days back, team physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive for the virus, thus taking the total number of cases to four.

"A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise," the release further stated.

"All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly."

During the day, Marsh had undergone two RT-PCR tests with the first one coming negative and the subsequent testing returning positive. This was after Marsh complained of sore throat and mild fever.

Also Read: Jos Buttler smashes stunning century against KKR, equals AB de Villiers' record

"Mitchell Marsh's RTPCR first report has come negative. However, the second RT-PCR report turned out to be positive. All other playing members have negative in RT-PCR tests. There is no threat to Wednesday's match between DC and PBKS," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

It is understood that the Australian all-rounder showed some symptoms and a Rapid Antigen Test was performed which came positive. It could have been due to the fact that he was undergoing rehab under Farhart and picked up mild symptoms which didn't turn out to be alarming. Salvi also seemed to have tested positive because of his proximity to Farhart and Marsh.

"DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart," a BCCI source had earlier said.

With all other players testing negative, the match is likely to go on as scheduled but the team will only travel after another round of RT-PCR test on Tuesday.

"All teams are staying at Conrad Hotel in Pune where BCCI has created a bio-bubble. They were supposed to travel but now it has been delayed. Obviously all those whose results would be negative would carry on with onward journey tomorrow," the source said.

Also Read: Dewlad Brevis to Liam Livingstone: Batters with biggest sixes in IPL 2022 so far

As per the BCCI's testing protocols, every member of an IPL squad in a team bubble is tested every fifth day unlike last season when it was done every third day. However, if the franchise on its own wants the members to be tested, they are more than welcome.

The development comes after team physio Farhart tested positive last week. "We were supposed to leave today but have been told to stay in room until further notice," said a team source.

With COVID cases rising outside the IPL bio-bubble, the virus threat inside the controlled environment has also increased. Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second wave. It was resumed and completed in the UAE in September-October.