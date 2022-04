Mumbai Indians youngster Dewald Brevis has slammed the biggest six of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 so far with a monstrous 112m hit against Rahul Chahar of Punjab Kings. The South African youngster is followed by Punjab Kings star Liam Livingstone on the list of batters with the biggest sixes in IPL 2022 so far. Here is a look at the top five batters with the biggest sixes so far this season.