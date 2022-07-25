Watch: Shikhar Dhawan & Co.'s animated celebrations as Team India clinch ODI series vs West Indies

India locked horns with West Indies in the second and penultimate ODI, in Trinidad, on Sunday (July 24) with an aim to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. After Shai Hope's century and Nicholas Pooran's 77 propelled the Windies to 311/6, Shikhar Dhawan-led Men in Blue were in a spot of bother in their run-chase, being reduced to 79/3.

After half-centurions Sanju Samson-Shreyas Iyer's 99-run fourth-wicket stand kept India alive, Axar Patel's 35-ball 64 not out took India past the finish line, with two balls to spare, in a close encounter as visitors won by two wickets and also clinched the ODI series. After the close victory, India's stand-in captain Dhawan led the charge in the dressing room as Indian players celebrated wildly.

Dhawan shared a video on Twitter and captioned it, "Talent wins game but teamwork and intelligence wins championship! Kudos to team for the amazing face-off! #IndvsWI"

Following the series win, India also achieved a new record as the Men in Blue have created a world record for most consecutive bilateral ODI series wins against a team (12 versus West Indies). Pakistan move to the a spot below after they were tied with India at the top. The Men in Green occupy the second position with 11 consecutive ODI series wins versus Zimbabwe (1996-2021).

At the post-match presentation, Dhawan pointed out, "It was a great team performance. Boys didn't lose the self belief, that is amazing. Iyer, Sanju, Axar everyone was amazing, Even Avesh came out in his debut game and scored those 11 important runs. Thanks to IPL, they perform on a huge stage. I felt that we bowled nicely. They got off to a good start. Hope and Pooran batted well. We thought if they could do it, we knew that we could do it. We started a little slow. Shubman batted well. The Iyer-Samson partnership made a huge difference. There was a run-out. But these things happen. Boys are learning. Thanks to the support staff as well. They have been doing a tremendous job. It was a great feeling when I scored a 100 in my 100th ODI game. I would want to congratulate Hope for doing the same."