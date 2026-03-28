Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Watch: Phil Salt clutches unbelievable one handed stunner to dismiss Ishan Kishan in IPL 2026 opener RCB vs SRH Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Watch: Phil Salt clutches unbelievable one-handed stunner to dismiss Ishan Kishan in IPL 2026 opener

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Mar 28, 2026, 21:49 IST | Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 21:49 IST
Watch: Phil Salt clutches unbelievable one-handed stunner to dismiss Ishan Kishan in IPL 2026 opener

Watch: Phil Salt clutches unbelievable one-handed stunner to dismiss Ishan Kishan in IPL 2026 opener Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener, Phil Salt clutched a low diving one-handed stunner to dismiss Ishan Kishan at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season may have kicked off on Saturday (Mar 28), but we might already have the “Catch of the Season” contender after Phil Salt produced a magical moment. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener, Salt clutched a low diving one-handed stunner to dismiss Ishan Kishan at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Netizens were seen applauding the English star who had earlier taken another stunner in the match.

More to Follow…

Related Stories

About the Author

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Share on twitter

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

Trending Topics