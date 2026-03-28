Watch: Phil Salt clutches unbelievable one-handed stunner to dismiss Ishan Kishan in IPL 2026 opener

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season may have kicked off on Saturday (Mar 28), but we might already have the “Catch of the Season” contender after Phil Salt produced a magical moment. Playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener, Salt clutched a low diving one-handed stunner to dismiss Ishan Kishan at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Netizens were seen applauding the English star who had earlier taken another stunner in the match.