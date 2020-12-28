WATCH: Out or not-out? Tim Paine caught out by fresh DRS controversy

Australian captain Tim Paine was involved in a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) decision during the Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. Paine was given out by the third umpire despite the Hot-Spot showing no edges as a Ravindra Jadeja delivery spun past Paine’s bat into the gloves of wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Jadeja, along with Indian fielders desperately appealed to the umpire but Paine was given not-out. Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane immediately took the DRS as everyone thought the ball had clipped the edge of Paine’s willow.

The third umpire first checked the Hot-Spot which showed no edge on Paine’s bat but the Snick-o-Meter showed a slight spike as the ball went past Paine’s bat. Despite the confusion, the third umpire decided to give Paine out.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli named ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, ODI Player of the Decade - Check full list

Paine walked back to the pavilion in disbelief as the third umpire found a 'dull' spike on the snickometer was enough to overturn the on-field call and give the Australia captain out while commentators pondered if it was made by the batter's front foot-dragging on the pitch.

WATCH: Tim Pain caught out by fresh DRS controversy

ALSO READ: New Zealand fans brutally troll Pakistan with a viral placard during Boxing Day Test

Australia ended Day 3 on 133/6, with a lead of 2 runs, as Cameron Green (17) and Pat Cummins (15) remained unbeaten for the hosts after Indian bowlers dominated the proceedings.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin picked a wicket each while Ravindra Jadeja ended up with two scalps.

India would be looking to wrap up the Australian innings quickly when they take the field on Day 4 of the Boxing Day Test and equalise the series after going down 1-0 in the Adelaide Test.



