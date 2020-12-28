New Zealand fans brutally troll Pakistan with a viral placard during Boxing Day Test

The banter and rivalry between cricket fans of different nations on social media have a long history but a New Zealand fan took everyone on the stadium and people watching around the world by surprise by holding a whiteboard that had noted down the ‘mistakes’ of the Pakistan cricket team.

The mistakes made by Pakistan comprises dropped catches, misfields, poor throws, poor use of the DRS.

The photo of the cricket fan went viral immediately with praising comments on his quirky observation of the game as New Zealand batsmen piled misery on the visitors.

Batting first, at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, posted a mammoth target of 431, courtesy a splendid century by Kane Williamson.

ALSO READ: Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva ruled out of South Africa series

The like of Ross Taylor (70), Henry Nicholls (56), BJ Watling (73) and Kyle Jamieson (32) made the life of the Pakistan cricketers tougher in what was a tiring day for the Mohammad Rizwan-led outfit.

During New Zealand’s innings, Pakistani fielders made a few fielding errors and were sloppy with their decision on taking the DRS and the fielders continued to drop catches to give lifelines to the Kiwi batters.

ALSO READ: 'Top knock from Jinks': Virat Kohli lauds Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten century at MCG

After scoring 421, Pakistan could only manage 239 runs on the board as New Zealand pacers wreaked havoc with the ball. While Jamieson picked up three wickets, Soutee, Boult and Wagner ended up with a brace each.

At the end of Day 3, Pakistan 'were bundled out on 239 and trailed by 192 runs, as a heavy defeat loom large for the visitors in first Test of the two-match series.

