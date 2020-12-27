Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva ruled out of South Africa series

Sri Lankan cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva has been ruled out of the series against South Africa after sustaining grade two thigh strain, team officials confirmed on Sunday.

De Silva was retired hurt during the first innings on the Day 1 of the first test at Centurion Park on Saturday.

Silva's absence would leave a huge void in Lanka's batting and bowling line-up. He was batting on 79 as he cruised through for a comfortable single, immediately falling to the ground after completing the run.

The 29-year-old is expected to be out of the game for two weeks and the Lankans will hope to have him fit for the home series against England that starts in Galle on January 14.

Sri Lanka closed the opening day on 340 for six, a strong position on a wicket that is providing plenty of assistance to the bowlers.

(Reuters inputs)