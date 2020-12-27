'Top knock from Jinks': Virat Kohli lauds Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten century at MCG

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Dec 27, 2020, 05.50 PM(IST)

'Top knock from Jinks': Virat Kohli lauds Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten century at MCG Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

“Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks,” tweeted Kohli.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten century has put India in the driver's seat at the end of Day 2 of Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

India took a lead of 82 runs over after a 100-run partnership between Jadeja and Rahane. India's performance, especially Rahane's knock, was appreciated by many cricketers, including Virat Kohli. 

“Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks,” tweeted Kohli.

×

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also heaped praises on Rahane’s innings. He wrote, “A captain’s Hundred points symbol solid, gritty, and calm just like his personality @ajinkyarahane88 sharp mind in the field setting as well! @imjadeja looking great, how good has he become batting lower down the order. Great start for @RealShubmanGill! We are looking good for a decent lead.”

×

Former opener Virender Sehwag also congratulated Rahane on playing a captain’s knock. Taking to Twitter, Sehwag wrote: “Brilliant hundred @ajinkyarahane88, determination and class.”

×

Former Indian left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan also lauded Rahane for his gritty batting. He wrote: “Led the side well now Solid 100 by @ajinkyarahane88. Team India in the driving seat now.”

×

Mohammad Kaif and Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to laud the interim skipper. 

×

 

×

 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Dec 22, 2020 | 3rd T20I
Pakistan in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2020/21
NZ
(20.0 ov) 173/7
VS
PAK
177/6 (19.4 ov)
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Dec 17, 2020 | 1st Test
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2020/21
AUS
(72.1 ov) 191
(21.0 ov) 93/2
VS
IND
244 (93.1 ov)
36 (21.2 ov)
Australia beat India by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App