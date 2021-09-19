Watch: Neeraj Chopra's outstanding acting skills in a commercial will make you go ROFL

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has made the entire nation proud with his stunning performance at the Tokyo 2020 Games, now he is winning hearts with his amazing acting skills also. Watch the video below to see it for yourself.

In a commercial of credit card payment platform CRED, Neeraj can be seen in five different avatars, which are hilarious. In the ad, Chopra's on-screen characters are actually taking a jibe at the massive popularity the javelin thrower has earned after winning the gold medal.

The ad started with Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh talking about the CRED and its benefits and connected it to the popularity of Chopra in a most hilarious way. After that, Chopra can be seen in different get-ups playing different avatars such as marketing guru, Bollywood personality, banker, reporter and finally as a sportsperson talking about the fan frenzy surrounding the javelin thrower.

Watch the video here:

Commenting on the same, former cricketer Virendra Sehwag praised Chopra. He reposted the video and wrote: "The only person for whom 'Kya Fekta Hai Yaar' is a compliment. @Neeraj_chopra1."

Recently, Neeraj Chopra fulfilled one of his dreams, a rather sweet one as he took his parents on their maiden flight journey. He took to his official Twitter account and shared pictures with his mother Saroj Devi and father Satish Kumar as they were en route to attend an event.

"A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight," Chopra tweeted with pictures of him and his parents on board a plane.

The 23-year-old Chopra scripted history when he won India's maiden Olympic medal in athletics — a javelin gold. After winning the medal, Neeraj spoke exclusively to WION about his journey and dreams. He said it is a "happy moment" for him as he led India to its best-ever haul in the Olympics with seven medals — a gold, two silvers and four bronze medals.

On his win, he said, "It's hard to believe at the moment, sometimes I feel it it's a dream. But for me, it's a dream come true. Gold in the Olympics is a different feeling and I also feel great to have done this for our country."

Watch his interview here: