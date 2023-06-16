WATCH | Nathan Lyon scalps Harry Brook on a FREAK delivery to put Aussies in ascendency

Australia’s Nathan Lyon produced a magical moment on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test in Ashes 2023 as he produced an early freak moment of the series contender on Friday, June 16. England batter Harry Brook was left to rue a misjudged moment on Day 1 after being dismissed by Lyon. While Brook was not so pleased with the moment, the Aussies gained the upper hand in the contest in the post-lunch session s they dismissed half of the England team.

What happened with Brook?

In the second session on Day 1, on the second ball of the 38th over, Brook failed to judge the flight of the delivery which hit him and tried to leave. While he thought that the ball has passed to the wicketkeeper, the ball hit him and went on to hit the stumps. The freak delivery dislodged the bails and saw Brook get dismissed for 32. The dismissal paved the way for the Aussies as they came back in the contest when the Bazball was gaining control on Day 1.