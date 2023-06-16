WATCH | Nathan Lyon scalps Harry Brook on a FREAK delivery to put Aussies in ascendency
Story highlights
Australia’s Nathan Lyon produced a magical moment on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test in Ashes 2023 as he produced an early freak moment of the series contender on Friday, June 16. England batter Harry Brook was left to rue a misjudged moment on Day 1 after being dismissed by Lyon. While Brook was not so pleased with the moment, the Aussies gained the upper hand in the contest in the post-lunch session s they dismissed half of the England team.
A freak dismissal.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 16, 2023
Live clips/Scorecard: https://t.co/TZMO0eJDwY pic.twitter.com/cIUQaANJ2x
What happened with Brook?
In the second session on Day 1, on the second ball of the 38th over, Brook failed to judge the flight of the delivery which hit him and tried to leave. While he thought that the ball has passed to the wicketkeeper, the ball hit him and went on to hit the stumps. The freak delivery dislodged the bails and saw Brook get dismissed for 32. The dismissal paved the way for the Aussies as they came back in the contest when the Bazball was gaining control on Day 1.
At the time of writing on Day 1, England were 202/5 with Joe Root unbeaten on 50 and Jonny Bairstow on 12. England will be hoping to put a respectable total on board on Day 1 as they look to continue their impressive run.
For Lyon though, the series could crucial as he tries to reach 500 Test wickets having started the Ashes on 487 scalps from 121 matches.
England look for redemption
Having lost the Ashes 0-4 Down Under in 2021-22, England will be out for redemption as they try to get the better of the Aussies. England have not won the Ashes since 2-15 and will to end their drought of the Ashes, where they also won the ODI and the T20 World Cup. They will have history on their side as the Ashes has not been won by a host nation for more than a decade.
The last time the Ashes was won by an away team was in 2011 while the last time Australia won the Ashes on English soil was in 2001. Currently, England are also enjoying a purple patch of form having won 11 matches in their last 13 matches under the captaincy of Ben Stokes, who took over as the skipper in June 2022.