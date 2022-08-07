WATCH: Lionel Messi scores stunning bicycle kick goal as PSG thrash Clermont Foot 5-0 in Ligue 1 opener

Lionel Messi stole the show with a stunning goal as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Clermont Foot 5-0 in their Ligue 1 opener on Saturday (August 06). Unlike last season, where Messi struggled to get going, the Argentinian managed to find the back of the net in the very first game of the season this time around and ended up scoring a sublime brace to help PSG get off to a flying start in the new season.

Messi and Neymar combined to run the show against the Ligue 1 minnows as the duo scored three goals between them. The Brazilian star opened the scoring for PSG in the 9th minute before right-back Achraf Hakimi doubled their lead in the 26th minute. Marquinhos scored the third for PSG in the 38th minute to hand them a comfortable 3-0 lead at halftime.

It was Messi show in the second half as the Argentinian wizard scored two goals inside six minutes to help PSG complete a 5-0 thrashing of Clermont Foot. Messi's second goal of the night was a stunning bicycle kick which left fans around the world in awe of the Argentinian.

Messi controlled a sublime pass from Leandro Paredes with his chest inside the Clermont box before scoring an outrageous overhead kick to find the back of the net for the second time in the game. It was a stunning goal from the Argentinian, who has scored some unbelievable goals in his career so far.

Messi's goal was enjoyed even by the Clermont fans who were present inside the stadium as they were heard chanting the Argentinian superstar's name after his stunning bicycle kick. It was a dominant win for PSG, who bagged the first three points of the season under the new manager Christophe Galtier.