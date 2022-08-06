Five strikers Manchester United can sign this window if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to leave Manchester United this summer having already expressed his desire to spend the final few years of his career at a club competing in the Champions League and competing for major honours. Ronaldo doubts he can compete for major trophies at United, who struggled massively last season as they finished sixth in the Premier League to miss out on Champions League football. Ronaldo has been linked with a move to several top clubs, however, a move is yet to materialise. Nonetheless, the Portuguese superstar looks set to leave and United will have to bring in reinforcements in the attack for the new season. Here is a look at five strikers United can sign to replace Ronaldo upfront.