Five strikers Manchester United can sign this window if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves

Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 09:24 PM(IST)

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to leave Manchester United this summer having already expressed his desire to spend the final few years of his career at a club competing in the Champions League and competing for major honours. Ronaldo doubts he can compete for major trophies at United, who struggled massively last season as they finished sixth in the Premier League to miss out on Champions League football. Ronaldo has been linked with a move to several top clubs, however, a move is yet to materialise. Nonetheless, the Portuguese superstar looks set to leave and United will have to bring in reinforcements in the attack for the new season. Here is a look at five strikers United can sign to replace Ronaldo upfront.

Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is one of the most talented youngsters in the world at present. He can be an ideal replacement for Ronaldo for United with talent, flair, pace and skills to be a prolific goal-scorer in the Premier League. However, it won't be an easy deal for United to pull off as Atletico might demand a huge fee to part ways with their prized possession.

Atletico Madrid had signed Felix from Benfica in 2019 for a whopping fee off around 120 million euros. The 22-year-old has not quite managed to set the stage on fire in La iga but remains a top talent. With Atletico linked with a move for Ronaldo, the two clubs might look for a potential swap deal. However, United will have to shell out a big fee to sign the Portuguese star even if Ronaldo has to go the other way.



(Photograph:AFP)