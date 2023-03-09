WATCH: KS Bharat drops a sitter to give a reprieve to Travis Head, Rohit Sharma's blank reaction goes viral
Story highlights
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma was left wondering after wicketkeeper KS Bharat dropped a simple catch to give a reprieve to Travis Head on Day 1 of the Ahmedabad Test. Here's the video -
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma was left wondering after wicketkeeper KS Bharat dropped a simple catch to give a reprieve to Travis Head on Day 1 of the Ahmedabad Test. Here's the video -
India and Australia commenced the fourth and final Test of the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, on Thursday (March 09), at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. After Steve Smith-led Australia opted to bat first at the coin toss, the Aussie openers Travis Head and Usman Khawaja added 61 runs for the first wicket. However, India could have had their first breakthrough in the sixth over had wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat held onto a regulation catch.
The incident took place in the sixth over when Umesh Yadav had the ball in hand. He induced an edge off in-form Head and it went straight to Bharat, who has impressed one and all with his keeping skills in the series. However, the 29-year-old made a mess of a simple catch and dropped it. The cameras soon turned towards skipper Rohit Sharma, who had a blank reaction to the mistake from Bharat. Here's the video:
Gussa pic.twitter.com/BIexaLfsm3— javed ansari (@javedan00643948) March 9, 2023
Also read: CLEANED UP! Md Shami rattles Marnus Labuschagne's stumps on Day 1 of Ahmedabad Test - Watch
In the first session, Australia managed to get to 75 runs and lost Head and Marnus Labuschagne. Head was given a lifeline when he was batting on five and eventually fell for 32. Labuschagne, on the other hand, saw his stumps being rattled by Md Shami but the visitors had opener Usman Khawaja unbeaten during the lunch break. At the time of publishing this report, Khawaja-Smith have managed to keep Indian bowlers at bay post the lunch break and are moving the scoreboard forward.
Australia will aim for anything over 350 in the four-match Test series decider in Ahmedabad. India lead the series 2-1 but need a win to not only clinch the series but also qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finale, where Australia have already confirmed a spot.