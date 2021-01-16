WATCH: Joe Root's heartwarming gesture after scoring double ton against Sri Lanka

WION Web Team
Galle, Sri Lanka Published: Jan 16, 2021, 06.14 PM(IST)

England's captain Joe Root celebrates his century. Photograph:( Reuters )

However, Lewis was asked to leave the stands at Galle on Day 1. On Day 2, Sri Lankan cricket board granted special permission to Lewis to watch the match. 

English skipper Joe Root smashed a double ton against Sri Lanka on Saturday and his heartwarming gesture while celebrating the feat. Root acknowledged the applause the teammates and also waved his bat to the only spectator present in the ground. 

This spectator is none other than Rob Lewis, the English fan who waited for 10 months to watch the England team in action. Lewis had decided to stay in Sri Lanka after the original tour was aborted over the coronavirus last March.

Root became the second-fastest and seventh England batsman to 8,000 Test runs. He overtook former England skipper to achieve the feat in 178 innings. Kevin Pietersen remains the fastest England batsman, who crossed 8,000 runs in 176 innings. 

England ended their innings with a massive lead of 286 runs over hosts. But Sri Lankan opener fought back and scored 90-0 at tea on the third day.

