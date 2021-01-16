Shane Warne trolls Rishabh Pant fluorescent rimmed-goggles; netizens respond

Rishabh Pant has been a talking point for many reasons at the Gabba Test. However, this time it was his choice in sunglasses he wore during the first session of Day 2 against Australia on Saturday.

Pant's fluorescent rimmed-goggles attracted the attention of Shane Warne and Kerry O’ Keefe, Australian commentators on Fox Sports. “What do you think of those shades that Rishabh Pant is rocking Skull?” Warne asked O’Keeffe.

“Straight out of the service station?”

“They are servos aren’t they?” O’Keeffe replied.

“And he bought flowers as well.

“No they are not getting me. You would want them to get scratched so you can just put them in the bin.

They went on to talk about Shikhar Dhawan, who was wearing sunglasses too. To which, Warne said: “You talk about the bin Skull, but look at Shikhar Dhawan is rocking there goodness me. It looks like something out of the old movie Slapshot. I think he might need windscreen wipers Skull.”

“You could weld in them,” O’Keeffe replied.

However, this chat did not go down well with Twitteratis, as they reminded Shane Warne of the time when he wore a similar kind of goggles. Shane Warne and Fox Cricket too joined the party and shared the Australian spinner's photos with a variety of goggles.