WATCH: Ishan Kishan gets dismissed in bizarre fashion in MI's face-off versus LSG in IPL 2022

IPL 2022 reached its halfway stage on Sunday evening (April 24) as match 37 saw the five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Having returned to their fortress after a disastrous start to the 15th season, Rohit Sharma-led MI were hoping for a revival and to finally get off the mark in the points table in this year's edition.

However, nothing of that sort happened. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Rohit & Co. restricted Lucknow to 168-6, who mainly drove on skipper KL Rahul's 103 not out. In reply, MI's big guns such as Ishan Kishan, Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, and Kieron Pollard all struggled as Tilak Verma put up a fight before Mumbai managed only 132-8 in 20 overs, losing convincingly by 36 runs.

Talking about Ishan, his struggles this season has been one of the main reasons for MI's poor form. He has managed only 199 runs in eight innings, at an average of 28.43 and a strike rate of 108.15. In MI's face-off versus LSG, Ishan struggled for runs and timing before falling in a bizarre fashion. He got a bottom-edge, off Ravi Bishnoi, the ball bounced off wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock's left shoe and went to Jason Holder, who was stationed at first slip. Here's the video of Ishan's departure:

While it was an unlucky dismissal, Ishan never got going in his short stay in the middle. He managed an unimpressive 20-ball 8, striking at 40. Mumbai, on the other hand, conceded their eighth game in a row and are very much out of contention from the playoffs race.