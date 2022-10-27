WATCH: 'If that ball of Md Nawaz turned and hit my pad...' - R Ashwin recalls last over drama vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan produced a humdinger of a clash when they locked horns in the Super 12 round of the Men's T20 World Cup (T20 WC) on Sunday (October 23), at the iconic MCG, Melbourne. Bowling first, India restriced Pakistan for 159-8 riding on three-wicket hauls from Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya.

In reply, India were on the back foot and tottering at 31 for 4. Virat Kohli (82 not out) and Hardik (37-ball 40) revived the run-chase with an impressive 113-run fifth-wicket stand before the last over started with India needing 16 for a win. Hardik fell and Dinesh Karthik also returned back to the pavillion, with India requiring two from the final delivery.

R Ashwin came out in the middle. Holding his nerves, Ashwin confidently left a delivery from Md Nawaz, which was called a wide to level the scores. After that, he smacked a four on the last ball of the contest to take India to a famous four-wicket win at the jam-packed stadium.

Recalling that Nawaz delivery which was a wide, Ashwin hilariously stated on BCCI.TV during an interaction with Hrishikesh Kanitkar, "If that ball of Nawaz turned and hit my pad then only one thing I do was back to dressing room and picked my Twitter and write 'Thank you so much, It was wonderful my cricketing career and Journey and thank you all (laughs)'."

A golden rewind - When two heroes of two engrossing finishes get together to dissect their famous victories👌



Here's @hrishikanitkar & @ashwinravi99 talking about the two #INDvPAK games 👍 - by @RajalArora



Click 👉https://t.co/fDy4r9U2cH to watch the full interview 😃 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2022 ×

After India's memorable win over their arch-rivals, the Men in Blue face the Netherlands on Thursday (October 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. Ashwin-starrer India will aim to keep their winning run and move closer to booking a semi-final spot in the mega event in Australia.