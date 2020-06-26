Watch: How Liverpool players celebrated Premier League title win

Liverpool finally ended their 30-year wait to clinch the Premier League trophy after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 at the Stamford Bridge. As it was mandatory for Man City to bag all three points to delay Liverpool’s wait for the title, the Reds were automatically crowned champions of England after Frank Lampard’s side got the better of Man City.

Liverpool players were seen watching the Chelsea vs Man City match and celebrated in joy after the final whistle in the match. Chants of ‘Campeones, Campeones’ echoed as fans jumped, sang, hugged to celebrate the long due.

Whereas Liverpool fan, despite social distancing norms in place in the UK, gathered around the Anfield and celebrated in full force despite repetitive warnings by authorities and even Liverpool manager Klopp himself.

Meanwhile, Klopp became the first German manager to lift the Premier League title in what has been an incredible season for the Reds. So far in the season, Liverpool have lost just one league match and maintained their dominance throughout the season after coming agonizingly close last season.

Jurgen Klopp's men sealed a 19th league title for the club with a record seven games left to play after City's defeat left them 23 points adrift of Liverpool at the top.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have now won both Premier League and UEFA Champions League – two of the biggest club titles.

“Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve. now they’re gonna believe us,” Liverool’s top scored Mohamed Salah tweeted after Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions.

