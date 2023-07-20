Watch: Harmanpreet corrects presenter after being called 'Jemimah' during BAN-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women thrashed Bangladesh women by 108 runs in the second and penultimate ODI on Wednesday (July 19). Riding on Jemimah Rodrigues' 78-ball 86 and skipper Harman's 52, India posted 228 for 8 after being asked to bat first. In reply, the home side fell flat and only managed a paltry 120 all-out in 35.1 overs due to Jemimah's four-fer and Devika Vaidya's 3 for 30.

It was a must-win game for India after conceding the three-match series opener by 40 runs (DLS method). After the match, the presenter interacted with Indian skipper Harmanpreet and made a huge mistake. He called her 'Jemimah' and the 34-year-old veteran gave him a savage reply. It all happened when the presenter concluded his interaction with Harman and said, "Thank you very much, Jemimah, and congratulations.”

To this, Harmanpreet smiled and replied saying, “Harmanpreet Kaur, thank you.” Here is the viral video -

On her side's spirited comeback, Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation, "We wanted to bat only. It was a great opportunity for us to bat first and set up a decent total on the board. We spoke about one of the batters batting till the end, when Jemmy came in we played according to the ball and the focus was on rotating the strike.

"We have been batting on flat tracks, played ODIs after a long time and hence were not able to adjust quickly, but we spoke about how to adjust and bat on these surfaces (after the first game). It will be a good game in two days time."

The third and final ODI will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday (July 22) with the series interestingly poised at 1-1. Earlier, India had beaten the Bangla Women 2-1 in the three T20Is. India will be eager to sign off the tour on a high with another series triumph.

