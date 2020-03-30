WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya play indoor cricket amid 21-day lock down due to COVID-19 pandemic

Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal – on Sunday posted a video of them playing indoor cricket as entire India continues to be in a 21-day lockdown period. The Pandya brothers were supposed to be seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for Mumbai Indians, however, amid the COVID-19 pandemic the cash-rich tournament was postponed until April 15 from its scheduled date of March 29.

Krunal Pandya took to social media platform Twitter to post the video in which the duo is seen giving a heartfelt message at the end of the video. “We can have fun indoors too Please stay home and be safe everyone @hardikpandya7,” Krunal captioned the video.

“Stay safe everyone. Avoid going out, you can have fun indoors as well just like me and my family had. We urge everyone to observe lockdown and stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Pandya brothers said at the end of the video.

Hardik, who was in red-hot form before his international comeback, was named in the Indian team before the first ODI was abandoned due to rain. The series was eventually aborted due to novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The South African team was sent back to their country on an immediate basis with Indian players returning to their respective residences.

Meanwhile, it is highly likely that IPL 2020 will also be scrapped this season amid COVID-19 pandemic. While there has no official update regarding the cancellation of IPL 2020, it is likely that the season will be scrapped with no mega auction next season.

All the major sporting events and leagues have been cancelled or postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic. Even the Tokyo Olympics have been moved to 2021 with the organisers picking July 23 to August 8, 2021 being the revised dates for the Games.