Tokyo Olympics to be held from July 23-August 8 in 2021 as organisers announce new dates

The Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed by a year due to COVID-19 pandemic, will open on July 23, 2021, organisers of the Games said on Monday. The decision to conduct the Tokyo Olympics in the same slot scheduled for this year’s Games comes less than a week after the organisers were forced to postpone the quadrennial event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were scheduled to kickstart from July 24 and close on August 9 but the near-exact one-year delay will now see the closing ceremony take place on August 8, 2021.

After being optimistic about conducting the Games as per schedule, local organisers and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) had last week postponed the events citing concerns surrounding COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics became the first postponement in Olympic history, even though there have been quite a few cancellations during wartime.

Both Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto have confirmed that the cost of rescheduling the Games will be ‘massive’ with local reports estimating around one billion dollars. Moreover, the local reports state that most of the expenses of rescheduling of the Games will have to be borne by Japanese taxpayers.

“Since it (the Olympics) were scheduled for this summer, all the venues had given up hosting any other events during this time, so how do we approach that?” Muto asked.

"In addition, there will need to be a guarantee when we book the new dates, and there is a possibility this will incur rent payments. So there will be costs incurred and we will need to consider them one by one. I think that will be the tougher process.” Katsuhiro Miyamoto, an emeritus professor of sports economics at Kansai University, puts the costs as high as $4 billion wherein he states that it will be cover the maintenance of stadiums, rentals, penalties and other logistical expenses.

Japan is officially spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics with IOC president Thomas Bach repeatedly terming the Tokyo Olympics as the best prepared in history.