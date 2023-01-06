WATCH: Hardik Pandya covers his face in disbelief after Arshdeep Singh bowls fourth no-ball in 2nd T20I

India and Sri Lanka faced each other on Thursday evening (January 05), in Pune, in the second and penultimate T20I. With India being 1-0 ahead, Hardik Pandya & Co. aimed for an unassailable lead but fell short due to their bowlers' ordinary show and the top order's failure. Inviting SL to bat first, the Islanders rode on Dasun Shanaka's 22-ball 56 and Kusal Mendis' 52 to post 206/7 whereas India only managed 190/8, with Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, and Shanaka ending with two scalps each.

Among the Indian bowlers, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Shivam Mavi were the most expensive with the former bowling five no-balls. Overall, India conceded four wides and seven no-balls (12 extras in total). While Arshdeep bowled three no-balls on the trot in his first over, he bowled two more in his second and final over. Bowling the 19th over, he got rid of SL captain Dasun Shanaka -- who was caught at long-on by Suryakumar Yadav -- but didn't get the wicket as he once again overstepped. Following Arshdeep's repeated mistakes, Hardik was in shock and covered his face in disbelief. Here's the video:

After the match, Hardik opined on Arshdeep -- who missed the series opener due to illness -- and said in the post-match presentation, "Going for runs is fine but no balls aren't. Not blaming or being hard but he (Arshdeep) needs to go back and make sure these basic errors don't happen at this level. It's not about blaming but no ball is a crime."

"Both bowling and batting - powerplay hurt us. We made basic errors which we shouldn't do at this level. Learning should be the basics we can control. You can have a bad day but shouldn't be going away from basics," added Pandya.