WATCH: Flying Harmanpreet Kaur pulls off a blinder to send Shafal Verma packing in Women's T20 Challenge

Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pulled off a sensational one-handed catch to send Shafali Verma packing in her side's clash against Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge 2022 on Tuesday (May 24). It was an outrageous effort from Harmenpreet which left the fans in awe on social media. The Supernovas skipper has been enjoying a great time in the Women's T20 Challenge and was superb on the field against Velocity on Tuesday after leading her team to their first win of the tournament against the Trailblazers on Monday.

After winning their opening game against the Trailblazers on Monday, Supernovas were looking to continue their winning run against Velocity. However, they failed to defend the total of 150 runs to suffer a seven-wicket defeat at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Nonetheless, Harmanpreet stole the show with her stunning catch.

Defending the total of 150 runs, Supernovas got off to a good star as Pooja Vastrakar struck early and dismissed Velocity opener Natthakan Chantham cheaply on 1 off 4 balls in the second over. However, Shafali combined with Yastika Bhatia to steady the ship for Velocity with a 63-run stand for the second wicket.

Shafali looked in magnificent touch and scored a quickfire 51 off 33 balls laced with 9 fours and 1 six before hHarmanpreet's stunning effort brought an end to her stay in the middle. The dismissal took place in the 10th over of Velocity innings when Shfalai cut a ball from Deandra Dottin.

Harmanpreet, who was stationed at short third-man, flew towards her left to take a blinder and sent Shafali packing. It was a magnificent catch from the Supernovas skipper which was instantly termed as the 'Catch of the Tournament' by many on social media.

Watch video:

Earlier, during Supernovas' innings, Harmanpreet was in brilliant touch with the willow as she slammed a brilliant knock of 71 runs off 51 balls. Harmanpreet's knock was laced with 7 fours and 3 sixes and helped her side post 150 runs on the board.