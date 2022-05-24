Virender Sehwag takes a brutal dig at RCB: Opposition's confidence increases on knowing they will face RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made it to the playoff of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after a huge favour from Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI). It was MI's win over Delhi Capitals in their final league game of the season that confirmed RCB's spot in the playoffs. The Faf du Plessis-led side would have failed to finish in the top four had MI not beaten DC in their last game. With 16 points from 14 matches, RCB finished at the fourth spot and were the last team to enter the playoffs in IPL 2022.

RCB will now lock horns with KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 24). RCB, who are yet to win their maiden IPL title, have faced defeats in Eliminator in the last two seasons and will be hoping to set the record straight this time around.

Speaking about their poor show in the knockout stages in the past two seasons, former India opener Virender Sehwag aimed a brutal dig at RCB. Sehwag said RCB do not play badly in Eliminator but the confidence of the opposition team increases once they know they are up against RCB.

"RCB don't play badly in the Eliminator. They try their best but the opposition's self-confidence increases immensely when they come to know that they are playing them," Sehwag said speaking on Cricbuzz.

RCB, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are the only three teams to have not won a single IPL trophy despite being part of the tournament since its inception in 2008. RCB came close to winning their maiden title thrice by reaching the final of the 2009, 2011 and 2016 editions of the tournament but failed to go the distance.

While he took a hilarious dig at RCB for losing the Eliminator twice in a row, Sehwag also went on to claim that his former India teammate Parthiv Patel didn't want his former team RCB to qualify for the playoffs. Sehwag said Patel would not have attended Mumbai Indians' game against DC last week but had to do so due to his professional commitments.

"If it had been in his (Patel's) hands, he wouldn't have gone to the stadium. Because he didn't want RCB to qualify! (laughs). He just went there because there were orders sent to him that they want to question him about something," said Sehwag.

Patel is currently working as a talent scout with Mumbai Indians. The former wicket-keeper batter played for RCB from 2018 to 2020 before retiring from all forms of cricket.