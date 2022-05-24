'Never going to be another MS Dhoni': R Ashwin lauds CSK skipper for his incredible finishing ability

Senior Indian spinner R Ashwin has been enjoying a brilliant campaign with his new team Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While he has been among the wickets with the ball, Ashwin has also reinvented himself with the willow and has played some crucial knocks for his side. Ashwin recently opened up on his new role as a batter for RR in the lower-middle order and said it is the most unforgiving job.

Ashwin, who was released by Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier this year, was roped in by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He has been phenomenal for the 2008 champions and has been contributing with both bat and the ball. While he has 11 wickets to his name in 14 matches so far this season, Ashwin has also scored 183 runs at an impressive strike rate of over 146.

The spin all-rounder has been used both as a floater and a pinch-hitter in the RR batting line-up and has managed to deliver with the bat when asked to. He was also the first batter to retire out this season and also notched up his maiden IPL fifty against Delhi Capitals after being sent to bat up the order.

Opening up on batting in the lower-middle order, Ashwin said it is the most unforgiving job in cricket as he heaped praise on CSK skipper MS Dhoni for his incredible finishing skills. Dhoni, who is regarded as one of the best finishers in the game, has bailed his team out of trouble on several occasions while batting in the lower middle-order and has also won numerous matches for CSK as a finisher.

"Batting lower down the order in a T20 game is the most unforgiving thing in life. And for a very, very long time...I have just looked at MS Dhoni and said 'wow, this guy is amazing'. The amount of times he goes there, he keeps receiving this flak for slowing the game down, taking it deep and then closing it out," Ashwin said in an interview with Rajasthan Royals.

"It's an incredible ability, which I think a lot of players are trying to come behind MS and wanting to be MSD. There's something to learn. There's never going to be another MSD," he added.

Ashwin will be hoping to continue his fine form with the bat and the ball when Rajasthan Royals lock horns with table-toppers Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 24). While the winner will secure a spot in the final, the loser will get another shot at making it to the final in the second Qualifier against the winner of the Eliminator between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants.