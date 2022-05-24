RR vs GT: Yuzvendra Chahal set to script historic feat, on the brink of breaking an all-time record in IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be aiming to become the first team to book a spot in the final of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when they lock horns with top-ranked Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday (May 24). RR have enjoyed a brilliant run in the tournament so far and finished the league stage on the second spot with 18 points from 14 matches. While Jos Buttler has been their top performer with the willow, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has impressed with the ball.

Chahal was roped in by RR at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year after being released by RCB and hit the ground running at his new franchise right from the start of the season. He has been constantly troubling the opposition batters and has been picking up wickets regularly.

The Indian leg spinner is currently the highest wicket-taker so far this season with 26 wickets from 14 matches and is on the verge of creating an all-time record in IPL. Chahal is just one wicket away from creating the record for the most number of wickets by a spinner in a single IPL season.

The record is currently held by former Chennai Super Kings spinner Imran Tahir, who had picked up 26 wickets to bag the Purple Cap in IPL 2019. Chahal has already matched Tahir's tally in the ongoing season and needs just one more wicket to go past him and set a new record in the league.

Most wickets by a spinner in a single IPL season:

26 - Imran Tahir (IPL 2019)

26* - Yuzvendra Chahal (IPL 2022)

24 - Harbhajan Singh (IPL 2013)

24 - Sunil Narine (IPL 2012)

Chahal has been exceptional inhis first season for the Royals after joining the team fro RCB this year. If he manages to stay on the top of the wicket-taking charts this season, he will become only the third spinner to win the Purple Cap in IPl history after Tahir and Pragyan Ojha (2010).

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will meet at the Eden Gardens in the first Qualifier on Tuesday in a bid to become the first team to make it to the final. The loser of the game will get a second chance at reaching the final in the second Qualifier against the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

