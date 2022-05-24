Who will feature in IPL 2022 final? Former England spinner makes his pick among RR, LSG, GT and RCB

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: May 24, 2022, 07:13 PM(IST)

Former England spinner makes his prediction for IPL 2022 final (Photo - IPL) Photograph:( Others )

Ahead of Qualifier 1, where Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals, former England spinner-turned-commentator Graeme Swann made a bold prediction on the season's finalists.

IPL 2022 edition is nearing its conclusion. After a riveting 70-match league stage round, the action is all set to continue in the playoffs. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) topped the points table whereas Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended in the top two for the first time since the inaugural season.

Moreover, the second debutant franchise -- after Gujarat -- i.e. the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have also booked a place in the playoffs as the stage is set for a thrilling end to the 15th season. Ahead of Qualifier 1, where Gujarat will lock horns with Rajasthan, former England spinner-turned-commentator Graeme Swann made a bold prediction on the season's finalists.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Live, Swann who has a soft corner for the Royals said, "Rajasthan Royals will win that first game (Qualifier 1) against Gujarat Titans. I honestly think first and second, i.e. Gujarat and Rajasthan are the two best sides in this season and they could end up facing each other in that final."

For the unversed, the top-two teams have faced each other in the finale on eight occasions ever since the playoffs got introduced in the IPL (in 2011). Hence, Rajasthan-Gujarat surely have an advantage as the loser of Qualifier 1 will still have another shot at reaching the summit clash.

Nonetheless, both teams will be eager to make a place in the final after winning Qualifier 1 itself. Talking about the Eliminator, to be held on Wednesday (May 25), Lucknow will face Bengaluru at the same venue where Qualifier 1 will take place; i.e. Eden Gardens, Kolkata. 

