Who will feature in IPL 2022 final? Former England spinner makes his pick among RR, LSG, GT and RCB

IPL 2022 edition is nearing its conclusion. After a riveting 70-match league stage round, the action is all set to continue in the playoffs. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) topped the points table whereas Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended in the top two for the first time since the inaugural season.

Moreover, the second debutant franchise -- after Gujarat -- i.e. the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have also booked a place in the playoffs as the stage is set for a thrilling end to the 15th season. Ahead of Qualifier 1, where Gujarat will lock horns with Rajasthan, former England spinner-turned-commentator Graeme Swann made a bold prediction on the season's finalists.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Live, Swann who has a soft corner for the Royals said, "Rajasthan Royals will win that first game (Qualifier 1) against Gujarat Titans. I honestly think first and second, i.e. Gujarat and Rajasthan are the two best sides in this season and they could end up facing each other in that final."